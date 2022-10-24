There must be something in the water here in London at the moment: people are dropping like flies.
Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the Tory leadership race at the eleventh hour, Boris Johnson did the same the night before, and now BBC News has dropped (temporarily, at least) one of its presenters over her reaction to this bizarre circus.
Martine Croxall has been taken off air over her openly “gleeful” response to the former PM’s announcement that he wouldn’t be running for Number 10 after all.
Croxall was introducing Sunday night’s edition of The Papers when, beaming, she declared: “Well this is all very exciting, isn’t it?” adding: “Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am.”
The programme, in which members of the press and experts analyse the main stories of the day, began just an hour and a half after Johnson pulled out of the contest to be the next Prime Minister.
In her first question to her guests, Croxall also remarked: “Can we even show you the front pages just yet, have they arrived? No they haven’t arrived.
“It’s all a little bit, you know, lastminute.com isn’t it? Because all the front pages were probably out of date by the time we received them.”
Croxall did acknowledge during the session that her comments could have breached BBC guidelines.
Responding to a guest’s joke aimed at Johnson, she said: “I shouldn’t probably (laugh). I’m probably breaking some terrible due impartiality rule by giggling.”
No kidding.
Several Tory MPs were among those to complain about Croxall’s behaviour after a clip of the show went viral on Twitter.
\u201cWhatever you think of Johnson, if you care about the BBC you cannot think this is in any way acceptable from one of its presenters. \u201d— Nick Timothy (@Nick Timothy) 1666595110
\u201cShe should absolutely be sacked. If not the @BBCNews can never again claim to be impartial #MartineCroxall\u201d— Dinah Glover (@Dinah Glover) 1666614062
\u201cBBC News presenter Martine Croxall abandoned balance in a Paper Review of Boris Johnson's decision not to run, saying with a big smile; "Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am." She knows her reaction will cause a major problem. I suggest suspension, you will want the sack.\u201d— Kelvin MacKenzie (@Kelvin MacKenzie) 1666611732
\u201cMartine Croxall is rightly being pilloried for this partisan display of giddy excitement as News broke of Boris Johnson dropping out of the Leadership contest.\n\nThis lapse of impartiality and professionalism illustrates why so many accuse the BBC of bias. \nhttps://t.co/wOZ2IfsTgm\u201d— Ben Obese-Jecty (@Ben Obese-Jecty) 1666595417
Meanwhile, others appreciated Croxall's Christmas-has-come-early approach:
\u201cA horribly stressful time for all right now, not helped by the spectre of Johnson screwing the country once again. This was much needed good news and #martinecroxall you're a legend!\u201d— Georgia Mancio (@Georgia Mancio) 1666618987
\u201cMartine Croxall @MartineBBC has been benched by the BBC for this reaction. It's a bit of a Krishnan Guru-Murthy moment. Well worth the benching it was a brilliant human reaction that millions were feeling. Nice one Martine.\u201d— John Petrie #European (@John Petrie #European) 1666617817
BBC News responded to the controversy on Monday with a statement saying it was “urgently reviewing last night’s edition of The Papers on the News Channel for a potential breach of impartiality.”
It added: “It is imperative that we maintain the highest editorial standards. We have processes in place to uphold our standards, and these processes have been activated.”
At least we're still allowed to be gleeful that Johnson isn't the PM and won't be until at least... November.
