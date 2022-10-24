Rishi Sunak has won the latest Tory leadership election and so will become the next prime minister.

You know what they say, second time lucky...

Having lost out to Liz Truss just six weeks ago to replace Boris Johnson, the former chancellor has now become the only candidate to secure over 100 nominations from Tory MPs needed to find a replacement after Truss resigned, so the contest is over.

His challenger, Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race, with her campaign team announcing she did not have enough nominations to stand against Sunak today.

There was even talk of Boris Johnson coming back at one point, but his return was quickly put to bed.

