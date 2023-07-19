Matt Gaetz and his wife call for Barbie boycott despite attending film's premiere

Matt Gaetz and his wife Ginger have some bizarre criticism for the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

The Florida congressman and his wife attended a premiere of the film and were seemingly disappointed by the otherwise-praised movie.

“Thinking about watching the Barbie movie?” Ginger Gaetz asked Twitter. “I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theatre.”

She said that the movie “neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalise the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck).”

Ginger added more cons about Barbie: “Unfortunate portrayal of big dreams causing anxiety instead of inspiration. Disappointingly low T from Ken. Unfair treatment of pregnant Barbie Midge.”

She also said that Ryan Gosling, who has been praised for his role as Ken, had “major beta energy” in the movie.

Gaetz also had his own odd thoughts on the movie. A Twitter user criticised the Republican for his attendance saying “Glad to see @mattgaetz enjoying the Barbie premiere. The movie where 'Doctor Barbie' is played by a Trans actor. Wonder why we can’t win culture wars? Republicans love being included with the rich and famous too much.”



“If you let the trans stop you from seeing Margot Robbie….. the terrorists win….” [sic], Gaetz replied.

Of course Twitter couldn’t help but laugh at the ridiculous criticism from the Gaetz’s:

The couple are one of the few to give a negative review of Greta Gerwig’s long awaited movie, with critics widely praising the movie.

