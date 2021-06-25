There are now odds that Matt Hancock is going on Love Island

The odds that Matt Hancock could be in the upcoming cast of Love Island are now 100/1.

Bookies Ladbrokes have set these odds following revelations about his alleged affair that came to light this morning.

The Sun newspaper published photographs showing the Health Secretary purportedly kissing one of his aides Gina Coladangelo in May this year, while social distancing measures were in place. It called into question his judgement in terms of his hiring of advisers with whom he has close personal relationships with, as well as his compliance with the coronavirus restrictions he is responsible for.

He has now apologised for breaching social distancing guidance, adding: “I have let people down and am very sorry”.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes, in a statement, said: “It appears Matt Hancock has been doing bits in Westminster, and if he’s soon to be axed from his role as Health Secretary, his odds of spending the summer in Majorca could be slashed.”

Meanwhile,The Metro mocked up one of the iconic Love Island water bottles for the Minister:

Love Island starts next Monday and the cast has already been announced. Surprise, surprise, Hancock isn’t on it. But if Hancock does appear on the famous dating show, he will have plenty to talk about with Sharon Gaffka, a civil servant who has worked as an Operations Lead for the Department of Transport and has been working on Brexit policy for the past year.

We can’t quite imagine Hancock grabbing people “for a chat” and informing them that they are “his type on paper”. We certainly don’t want to think about him dancing around the villa when they bring in Ibiza artists like Tom Zanetti as a treat.

If Love Island doesn’t work out, Hancock has also been given odds of 4/1 for an I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! spot and 6/1 of a Strictly Come Dancing stint by Coral.

We hope he appears on precisely none of these shows.

But, then again, we do not live in a normal country. Anything could happen.