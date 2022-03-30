Matt Hancock called for a professor to resign for breaking Covid laws in 2020 but doesn't think Boris Johnson should do the same if he is fined over Partygate.

Speaking to Sky News' Kay Burley in 2020, the former health secretary said it would not be "possible" to keep professor Neil Ferguson in his role after it was reported that a woman visited his home during lockdown, but yesterday told the BBC the idea of Johnson resigning "has to take into account everything that is going on" like the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis.

Ferguson advised the government on Covid until May 2020 when the Telegraph reported a woman he is said to be in a relationship with nipped to his house.

He resigned and said he regretted his actions. Hancock shook his head and said the social distancing rules "are there for everyone" and are "deadly serious".

Meanwhile, the Partygate hangover has reared its ugly head once more with the Scotland Yard announcing they will dish out the first 20 fines to people who attended 12 events during lockdown. Johnson is thought to have attended six of these knees-ups but those receiving fines will not be named.

Hancock - who himself resigned last year for breaking Covid laws with a rather loose grasp on social distancing also said Johnson had done a great job on Covid.

"Now is not the moment at all [for Johnson to resign] and I think the apology should stand," he said.



No10 has repeatedly said it will reveal if Johnson himself is fined, but said it had not been informed he is among the first group.

We wonder why Hancock feels differently about Johnson than he does about Ferguson? Could it be that only one of them can reinstate him to the cabinet?...

