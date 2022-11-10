Last night saw the much-anticipated arrival of the former health secretary, Matt Hancock, in the I’m A Celebrity jungle and he has been described as a “bit of a berk”.

Along with fellow late-arrival, comedian Seann Walsh, he was immediately involved in the action and they undertook a bushtucker trial to win food for the camp. The trial saw them crawling around in bugs and sludge in pitch-black underground tunnels.

Unsurprisingly, Hancock’s arrival in the jungle sparked a strong reaction from across society and has been the subject of plenty of the morning’s news.

Speaking about the MP’s inclusion on the ITV reality show, Kay Burley of Sky News was joined by Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Burley said: “He [Hancock] did look a bit of a berk yesterday, it has to be said. It does look as though he’s going to get a very hard time.”

Heaton-Harris then suggested that several MPs have downloaded the programme’s app in order to vote for Hancock to participate in bushtucker trials.

Heaton-Harris explained: “I know the format of the show and I do believe there’s quite a lot of people in a building not too far away from here, in the House of Commons and the House of Lords, who have downloaded a certain app so they can vote. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing.”

Burley, replied asking: “Is that right? That’s a great story, is that true?”

Heaton-Harris confirmed that it is true, sparking an almost giddy-sounding, “Wow, that’s amazing” from Burley.

Hancock has also been voted to do the next bushtucker trial and at this rate, it remains to be seen if any other I’m A Celeb contestant but him will be voted by the public to do one again.

