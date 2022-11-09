Disgraced former health secretary Matt Hancock is set to finally enter the I’mA Celebrity jungle on Wednesday, in a controversial decision which has seen him have the Tory party whip removed and been criticised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Joining the camp alongside comedian Seann Walsh – who made headlines in 2018 when he kissed his Strictly Come Dancing dance partner while in a relationship – Mr Hancock’s participation in the show was officially confirmed on Tuesday night.

As the cameras teased his identity (even when we already knew he was entering the show), the Conservative politician could be heard saying the experience in Australia will be “an adventure”.

“When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.

“People will see me, warts and all – see the human side of the guy behind the podium,” he said, seemingly forgetting the fact he was actually stood behind a lectern during those coronavirus press conferences, rather than a podium.

Ending with a clip of Mr Hancock sporting what looked like a forced smile, he added: “I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias, but I’m going to find out.”

Yet, in what some of his critics might consider as him being true-to-form, that isn’t exactly what he said in another interview prior to entering the competition.

In an interview released to the press, Mr Hancock revealed: “I have never come across a snake at close quarters and so I am pretty worried about anything to do with snakes.”

And yet he has plenty of experience dealing with those in the Conservative Party…

He continued: “I am not claustrophobic or at least I haven’t been found to be, but that’s the thing about I’m A Celebrity – it is the unknown.”

We thought you didn’t have any phobias, Matt?

Nevertheless, as his “bombshell” arrival was shared on social media, viewers are already raising eyebrows and ridiculing the promotional material:

Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh will both take part in the next bushtucker trial airing during tonight’s episode.

