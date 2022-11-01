Matt Hancock could be one of the 'celebrities' appearing on this series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and people are rolling their eyes.
The Sun reports the former health secretary, who resigned for breaking his own Covid rules, will be the 12th star to go into the jungle as part of ITV's hit show.
A source allegedly told the publication: "Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell - and they always hope they'll spill the beans round the campfire.
"He's the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.
"There's been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Hancock is not the first politician who has appeared on the show, as the source mentioned Nadine Dorries was on it while an MP, as was former Lib Dem MP Lembit Opik and Boris Johnson's father Stanley.
Dorries had the whip removed from her in 2013 for being on the show during Commons time.
It is also not the first time Hancock has tried his hand at being on the telly. He will appear in the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
After the news broke, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts:
\u201cI guess 2022 has been heading towards Matt Hancock eating worms on TV.\u201d— Sam Freedman (@Sam Freedman) 1667299536
\u201cWell let's hope Matt Hancock likes kangaroo testicles because there aint going to be anyone else eating them\u201d— Tim Shipman (@Tim Shipman) 1667299388
\u201cMatt Hancock's PR: "Right, Matt, the nation hates you because you had an affair while people couldn't be with their dying relatives and I think the only way to fix this is is to get the great british public to vote for you to eat a donkey penis"\n\nMatt Hancock: "Yes"\u201d— Clara Hill (@Clara Hill) 1667299273
\u201cIf Matt Hancock would rather go on I'm A Celebrity than serve his constituents while being paid lots of money to be an MP, he should face an immediate by-election. Against me. RT if you agree.\u201d— Count Binface (@Count Binface) 1667299429
\u201cThis will be controversial inside the Commons and out. The House is in recess for some of the I\u2019m a Celebrity fortnight but not all. During that time Mr Hancock\u2019s constituents will not have representation in Parliament, instead he\u2019ll be in Australia. https://t.co/E5l8zWKt1Z\u201d— Lewis Goodall (@Lewis Goodall) 1667298788
\u201cI'm know this makes me sound like I'm a hundred years old, but I preferred when politicians at least aspired to gravitas and substance. Go eat your kangaroo bollocks Matthew, but for fuck don't expect us to treat you as a statesman when you're back.\n\nhttps://t.co/2KMJ7RhjMQ\u201d— Ian Dunt (@Ian Dunt) 1667299312
\u201cgotta say, the "don't underestimate Matt Hancock" column I wrote last year is just ageing better and better by the day, a real political Nostradamus, I am\u201d— Marie Le Conte (@Marie Le Conte) 1667299280
\u201cthe true unmissable TV event is Matt Hancock on I'm A Celeb being reflected back to us through Gogglebox\u201d— Esther Webber (@Esther Webber) 1667299323
indy100 has contacted Hancock's representative to comment on this story.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.