Matt Hancock could be one of the 'celebrities' appearing on this series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and people are rolling their eyes.

The Sun reports the former health secretary, who resigned for breaking his own Covid rules, will be the 12th star to go into the jungle as part of ITV's hit show.

A source allegedly told the publication: "Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell - and they always hope they'll spill the beans round the campfire.

"He's the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.

"There's been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing."

Hancock is not the first politician who has appeared on the show, as the source mentioned Nadine Dorries was on it while an MP, as was former Lib Dem MP Lembit Opik and Boris Johnson's father Stanley.

Dorries had the whip removed from her in 2013 for being on the show during Commons time.

It is also not the first time Hancock has tried his hand at being on the telly. He will appear in the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

After the news broke, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

indy100 has contacted Hancock's representative to comment on this story.

