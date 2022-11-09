America now has its first Gen Z congressman - and people feel old.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, won his election on Tuesday in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, beating Republican Calvin Wimbish.

His victory in the Orlando-area seat means the next Congress will have at least one member of Generation Z.

The oldest members of the cohort were born in 1997, meaning this is the first year they're eligible for the House - which has a minimum age of 25.

His victory led MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, 49, to marvel: "I literally have bottles of alcohol older than him."

Another Gen Z candidate has a shot too - Karoline Leavitt is a Republican running in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

It's unusual for someone so young to win a seat in the House - before Madison Cawthorn's victory in 2022, it hadn't happened for 45 years.

Frost is a progressive Democrat who's focused on climate change, gun violence, abortion rights, and healthcare for all.

He's previously worked with the student-led anti-gun-violence movement March for Our Lives.

