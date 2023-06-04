Congressman Maxwell Frost shouts 'F**k DeSantis' on stage at a Paramore concert

Maxwell Frost, the first and only Gen Z congressman in the United States, joined pop rock band Paramore on stage last night shouting 'F*** Ron DeSantis.'

The group invited Frost to join them onstage at their concert in Washington, D.C. at the Capitol One Arena during their hit song 'Misery Business'. Lead singer Hayley Williams asked the Florida congressman if he had anything to say to the crowd, to which the Democrat responded by shouting: 'F*** DeSantis! F*** fascism!'

When bringing the youngest congressman onto the stage, Williams asked the crowd: 'Can you see this? Can you see the future right here?'

Paramore, especially Williams, have used their platform to criticise DeSantis before. Earlier in their US tour, Williams told fans that if they vote for DeSantis 'you're f***ing dead to me.'

Frost, who was elected in 2022 as congressman for Florida's 10th congressional district, has repeatedly criticised DeSantis, who is the governor of Florida and recently announced his bid to become the Republican Presidential nominee. Later that night, Frost doubled down on his statement by tweeting: "I said what I said."

Many conservatives have criticised Frost and Williams for their statement, some called Congressman Frost 'ridiculous' and an 'idiot', others said he 'doesn't understand fascism'.





However, the Floridian seemed unbothered by conservative's comments tweeting:





Paramore’s recent run of shows is proving eventful to say the least, after the group were forced to stop a concert to deal with a couple fighting and pushing in the crowd at Madison Square Garden.

