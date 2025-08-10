Even though he ended up losing the Democratic primary for the New York mayoral election to socialist Zohran Mamdani, former US housing secretary Andrew Cuomo has made it clear he still intends to run as an independent – and his unusual campaigning on social media has seen him slammed by TV personality and broadcaster Meghan McCain.

Cuomo, whose late father Mario served as New York governor for three terms, took to Twitter/X on Friday to taunt Mamdani, in a tweet which ended up raising a lot of eyebrows from other social media users.

He said: “In case you forgot, I’m Andrew Cuomo, son of Mario, grandson of Andrea.

“Welcome to the heavyweight bout, @ZohranKMamdani.

“This is a two-man race. You look tired already. It’s just the second round.”

To give you an idea of how this social media post went down, one top reply asked Cuomo why he was “tweeting like a Bond villain”:

McCain, who is also the child of a notable politician (former Arizona senator and Republican John McCain), wasn’t impressed either, branding Cuomo “lazy” and “entitled”.

She wrote: “You lost a primary and Mamdani is going to beat you in the general by like 80 points because you’re lazy, corrupt, entitled and thought you were owed it – literally every single thing the American public is repulsed by.

“Your legacy is nothing more than an out of touch loser.”

Other Twitter/X users have since delighted in the public spat and “two nepo babies fighting”:

Another joked it was “nepo on nepo crime”:

While a third noted it was a ‘rare occasion’ where they agreed with McCain:

Cuomo has not yet responded to McCain publicly.

And don’t assume this means McCain is Team Zohran, as she told one Twitter/X user that she would “rather eat glass” than support the state assembly member.

Well then.

Indy100 has approached Cuomo’s campaign team for comment.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.