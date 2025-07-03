New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani slams Donald Trump after deportation threat

Zohran Mamdani, Democratic mayoral candidate for New York has slammed Donald Trump in response to the presidents threats to deport him.

A reporter asked Trump about Mamdani's pledge to stand up to ICE raids on Tuesday (July 1) and the president said, “Well, then we’ll have to arrest him, we don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over them very carefully on behalf of the nation."

Mamdani, born in Uganda to Indian parents before being raised in New York and becoming a citizen in 2018, reponded, "He said those things... less so because of who I am, because of where I come from, because of how I look or how I speak... and more so because he wants to distract from what I fight for, I fight for working people."

