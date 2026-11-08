‘Not a single soul asked for this’: Amazon slammed over upcoming Melania docuseries

You would think, after the failure that was the documentary Melania at the start of the year, Amazon – whose Amazon MGM Studios distributed the aforementioned film – would think twice about getting involved in another documentary surrounding the first lady, but this week, the same studios announced a new upcoming docuseries about Mrs Trump will be released in November.

In a press release issued on Friday, Amazon said Melania: The Series will reveal “never-before-told stories, offering unprecedented insight into Melania Trump’s life, including the extraordinary days immediately following the 47th Presidential inauguration”.

It also described the film Melania, which has a Tomatometer score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes of just nine per cent, as a “historic success”.

Yes, really.

Comprising two parts, the first will look at “family and trust”, and the episode synopsis reads: “Melania Trump sets priorities as she prepares to become America’s First Lady. But inside the White House, trust is tested, and the incoming First Lady must protect those closest to her while navigating the demands of power.”

Meanwhile the synopsis for the second part, “Pride & Honour”, states: “The honor of serving as First Lady comes with an immediate call to action. Moments after the inauguration, First Lady Melania Trump sets her mission in motion for the American people.”

The news has since been criticised by Trump critics, with Rick Wilson of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project tweeting: “Gross, Jeff [Bezos]. Just gross”:

“Not a single soul asked for this,” wrote political commentator Covie:

@LePapillonBlu2 referenced Mrs Trump’s controversial green coat from 2018 and said: “’I really don’t care… do you?”:

Podcaster and commentator Jo Carducci asked: “Who gives a f***?”:

And political commentator and podcaster Marina Purkiss wrote: “Supply, yet no demand…”:

If you were somehow interested in watching the docuseries, it’ll premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on November 20.

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