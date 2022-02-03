The UK government have finally unveiled their much-awaited Levelling Up plan.

Speaking to Sky News' Kay Burley ahead of the drop of the 332-page document, levelling up secretary Michael Gove waxed lyrical about the 12 step plan that will make the world amazing by 2030, apparently; said that people in the North and the Midlands have been "overlooked and undervalued for years by politicians" and that the government's blueprint will bring prosperity "to all parts" of the UK.

Now that's all very galvanising and a shame that he sees these areas as having been "overlooked and undervalued" but what party has been in power in various forms for "years" - around 12 in fact?

Ah, that's right - the Conservative Party.

Lisa Nandy, shadow secretary for levelling up pointed this out when she responded to Gove in the commons and called the document "smoke and mirrors".

"What we've got is a series of rehashed announcements, some of which are so old they were actually originally made by Gordon Brown when he was Labour prime minister in 2008," she told Burley.

Nevertheless, the Tories are very chuffed with their plan to improve the UK which includes pressing for more devolution, increasing the number of first-time house buyers, providing skills-training for more people and rolling out 5G (just don't tell the conspiracy theorists about that one).

Thanks anyway, Michael.

