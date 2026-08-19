Just days after US president Donald Trump acknowledged his war in Iran was raising gas prices, but said he’ll “never apologise” for it, House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the table was set for America’s economy “to take off like a rocket”, but then the conflict happened – prompting social media users to ridicule the politician over who is responsible for that.

Speaking to reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, the Republican said the current Congress has been “one of the most successful and productive congresses in the history of the institutions, since 1789”.

He continued: “We brought the biggest tax cuts, and the biggest wage increases in generations.

“We also infused our legislation with pro-growth policies. We set the table for the US economy to take off like a rocket.

“If you look at it, we were doing that the first quarter of this year, and then we got into this conflict with Iran.”

And these remarks have since been mocked and ridiculed on social media, with foreign policy reporter Laura Rozen tweeting: “Wonder how that happened”:

The Maine Wonk asked: “And who got us into this conflict, Michael. Say his f***ing name”:

“What a clown,” commented Democratic nominee Fred Wellman:

While Johnson’s comments point towards things being difficult amid the war, Trump raised eyebrows last week when he said “good things” are going to happen with respect to the ongoing conflict.

““The only thing they have is fake news, that’s all they have. Some good things are gonna happen very soon. They’ve already happened, because the one thing we can’t do, we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

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