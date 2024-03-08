Mike Johnson's facial expressions during the State of the Union becomes instant meme

Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address on Thursday (March 7), but despite a fiery performance it was Mike Johnson's facial expressions that stole the show for plenty of viewers on social media.

The Republican house speaker was in shot the entire time, behind Biden at the front of the House Chamber and next to Vice President Kamala Harris.

He could be seen looking uncomfortable while Biden slammed those who perpetuate lies about the January 6 Capitol riot.

Biden also hit out at his predecessor’s record, while also vowing to restore Roe v Wade, as well as recommitting the US to Ukraine and its Nato allies and announcing further aid to Gaza.

However, despite the performance of Biden, many commentators on social media couldn’t focus on anything but Johnson’s facial expressions.

Here are some of their reactions below.







Biden said he’d come to the same chamber to tell the nation that it is facing an “unprecedented moment in the history of the Union” and to “wake up the Congress and alert the American people that this is no ordinary moment”.



“What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time overseas, Putin of Russia is on the march, invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond,” he said.

“If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you, he will not. But Ukraine can stop Putin if we stand with Ukraine and provide the weapons it needs to defend itself.”

Biden called out Donald Trump without saying his name, referring to the disgraced ex-president’s recent promise to allow Russia to attack any Nato member that doesn’t, in his view, spend enough on defence.

“Now, my predecessor, a former Republican President, tells Putin, ‘Do whatever the hell you want’ — a former American President actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader,” he said,

“It’s outrageous. It’s dangerous. It’s unacceptable,” he added.

