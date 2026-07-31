Gen Z are 'proposing' more than ever before - but not to their romantic partners

It’s been almost a year since the viral ‘Are Boyfriends Embarrassing?’ story gripped the internet and singledom has since been growing in popularity.

Whether Gen Z are solo-maxxing due to high expenses or facing dating app burnout , it's become clear that their priorities are shifting.

It’s then also no shock to learn that celibacy is becoming the new ‘cool’ and according to The New York Times, Gen Z has entered a sex recession.

Instead they’re redefining their friendships with ‘platonic proposals’ and putting their besties first in ways that have been traditionally reserved for romantic partners.



New research commissioned by Etsy reveals just shy of half (48 per cent) of Gen Z feel their closest friendships deserve to be celebrated just as much as romantic relationships and 57 per cent have either planned, participated in, or carried out a friend-posal to ask someone to be their best friend.

From celebrating friendversaries to opting to live with a pal in the long run instead of a partner, proposing’s no longer reserved for marriage.

As a part of International Friendship Day on 30 July, Indy100 spoke to younger generations about how friendship is becoming one of the most important relationships in their lives, and why this shift could be a positive thing.

'I have a sense of community now'

"Even though I'm single, I'm definitely happier." Laara Melan, 29-year-old Experiential Creative Designer

Laara, a 29-year-old experiential creative designer, recently reached a one-year milestone with one of her closest friends. To mark the occasion she commissioned an illustrator to paint a portrait of her friend and gifted her a heartfelt letter.

“I gave that [the art] to her with a written letter about what our friendship meant to me and how it has improved my life. I feel like that was quite romantic but there are no romantic feelings between myself and my friends. It was a really nice way to celebrate this relationship where we support each other”, says Laara.

“Even though I'm single, I'm definitely happier. The main thing is I have a sense of community now [through friendships]”, she adds.

47 per cent of Gen Z would happily live with their long term best friend if they had the choice

Etsy Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson said: "We're seeing a cultural shift where platonic love is being celebrated with the same intention and significance (if not more!) as romantic relationships.”

"We're seeing a cultural shift where platonic love is being celebrated with the same intention and significance (if not more!) as romantic relationships.” Etsy’s Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson

“People aren't just sending a quick message anymore - they're creating rituals, marking milestones, and making lasting commitments to the friends who mean the most. In fact, over half (54%) of 18-24 year olds buy their friends ‘just because’ gifts,” she adds.

On Etsy’s website, which is home to millions of shops and businesses, Isom Johnson says items such as “friendship jewellery or greeting cards to mark friendship milestones” are consistently growing, representing a wave of “modern platonic love”.

But it goes much further than buying considerate gifts as Etsy’s report shows 47 per cent of Gen Z shared they would happily live with their long term best friend if they had the choice.

'I’d consider taking on a mortgage with a friend over a partner'

“If friendships turn out to be really fruitful in terms of feeling like I'm supported and I really trust these people, then I’d definitely consider taking on a mortgage with a friend over a partner”, shares Laara.

Tamara, a Millennial and artist spent most of her 20s to early 30s in relationships. While speaking on hetero-normative pressures as a Queer person, essentially a combination of the beliefs that being straight is the only ‘normal’ way to be and that romantic love must involve just two people, she says often, “friends are sort of a placeholder until you have a partner”.

“But I think [friendships are] where actually more of my emotional needs are met… There's the sense that your partner is your everything, so your partner has to be your main confidant, your best friend, the best lover, the best everything and I don't really agree with that. I don't think one person can or should be everything for anyone.”

Gen Z and Millennials may have different experiences, but one thing seems clear. As Tamara puts it, “friendships are probably one of the longest-lasting relationships that you'll have”.

For many young people, close friendships are no longer seen as secondary to romance or simply an addition to it. They're being recognised as meaningful connections, equally worthy of the same time, care and celebration.

And, if friendship can provide the love and support people have traditionally looked for in romantic relationships, perhaps it's time to rethink which connections we place on a pedestal.

Research was commissioned by Etsy and conducted by Censuswide among 2,252 UK adults aged 18+, including an additional boost sample of 251 Gen Z respondents, between 17 and 21 July 2026.





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