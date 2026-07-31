Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 PlayStation ports player count hits huge milestone

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 ports for PS5 and PS4 are proving a huge hit - so much so that they've actually passed a huge player count milestone, according to someone understood to be a reputable insider.



Both Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are the best selling games on PlayStation right now, according to the PS Store, with Black Ops 2 in top spot and Black Ops in second. (GTA 6 is currently down in fifth, behind Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in third and EA Sports FC 26 in fourth.)

Now, according to renowned Call of Duty insider CharlieIntel, they've hit a key milestone in terms of player counts.

@charlieINTEL posted on X / Twitter: "The Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 ports on PlayStation have more players online than Black Ops 7 does combined on all platforms, sources say."

When asked about his sources in the comments, @charlieINTEL replied: "The actual source is my sources familiar with the player counts internally, why would I tell you who that is lmao."

To note, this has not been officially confirmed by Activision.

Despite their popularity, these ports have not been without their talking points, with each game costing $40 and the price for the DLC of each game being priced at $29.99, meaning it costs $140 for each full game (although there is a PS Plus discount running until 7 August which means everything can be bought for $58).

It's also been found both ports have a maximum resolution of 1080p at 60fps (frames per second), even for native PS5 ports.

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