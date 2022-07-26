Former Vice President Mike Pence said he doesn't think the conservative movement is 'that divided' and believes him and former President Donald Trump are not that different.

While speaking at the Young America’s Foundation Conservative Student Conference in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Pence, 63, was asked what the future of the conservative movement will look like citing difference in Trump and Pence's outlooks

"I don’t know if our movement is that divided," Pence replied. "I don’t know that the president and I differ on issues, but we may differ on focus."

Pence's comments come just weeks after the House Select Committee highlighted efforts by Trump to overturn the 2020 election using Pence as a pawn.

In the third January 6th hearing, the committee noted Pence refused to comply with Trump's illegal plan to overturn the election and praised the former vice president. In the hearing they also noted Pence was in grave danger on January 6th as the mob was willing to kill Pence.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The mob infamously chanted "hang Mike Pence" while rushing to the Capitol.

"I couldn't be more proud of the record of the Trump/ Pence administration" Pence added in his answer to the student.



Trump famously defended mob participants who changed "hang Mike Pence" saying they had a right to be angry with the vice president for not illegally declaring Trump the winner of the election.

Besides their handling of January 6th, Pence and Trump have also endorsed different candidates in Arizona primaries.

Like Pence, many Republicans have withheld speaking poorly about Trump publicly because his endorsement hold a lot of power.

On Twitter people criticized Pence for refusing to distance himself from Trump.