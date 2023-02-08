MP resigns after being caught watching porn during parliament debate

A Serbian MP has resigned after being found to have watched pornography in parliament.

Zvonimir Stević, a Serbian MP for the Socialist Party, was filmed watching sexually explicit content on his phone while the country’s president, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke during a debate.

MPs were gathered in parliament to discuss the country’s relationship with Kosovo and the pursuit of EU membership when the incident occurred.

As you’d expect, his bosses didn’t take the news too well.

A clip showing Stević watching the pornographic clip for more than a minute was shared online before being reported on by local media.

The Serbian foreign minister, Ivica Dačić, let him know exactly what he thought of the incident.

“This is a scandal and a disaster. Zvonko, it is realistic for you to resign. You can no longer remain a deputy, because you cannot deal with this,” Dačić said.

He added: “Wherever you appear, whatever you say, you will always be a porno MP.”

According to reports, Stević then replied, “I am a party soldier, I will do what you ask”, before resigning.

It might feel like the end of the road now, but if events in the UK set any kind of precedent, then his political career might not be over just yet.

Former Tory MP Neil Parish who admitted watching pornography in the Commons back in May 2022 recently confirmed that he was considering standing at the next election.

After a 12-year stint in the Commons, Parish admitted at the time to looking at adult material on two occasions, including in the chamber, in what he described as a “moment of madness” and he quit in April last year.

