Nadhim Zahawi wore a badge with the letters "TL" on it and was immediately mocked.
While being interviewed by Sky News' Sophy Ridge this morning, the education minister wore the badge on his lapel as he fielded questions on a number of topics from the ongoing war in Ukraine to the government's plans for education.
He's worn the badge before, and when quizzed on it earlier this year on LBC he revealed "TL" stands for T-Levels - new courses which follow GCSEs offering students a mixture of classroom learning and “on-the-job” experience with an industry placement.
Fair enough. But people had other ideas as to what the badge could stand for, like "Tory Liar", and he is being brutally mocked on social media:
Thanks \u2066@sophieraworth\u2069 for getting him to wear his Tory liar badge, this morningpic.twitter.com/ASom7EpAeU— Baron Mazzashow \ud83d\udc99 (@Baron Mazzashow \ud83d\udc99) 1648371177
New badge? What does this one mean? Tory Liar?pic.twitter.com/zgUqLjEJpt— Hugh Mussbejokin (@Hugh Mussbejokin) 1648373439
Oh dear. Aside from the badge incident, Zahawi tripped up when Ridge asked him about funding to education and defended his predecessor Gavin Williamson over being offered a knighthood.
Seems like Zahawi doesn't have the savviest advisers.
