Retro footage of Nadhim Zahawi complaining about a parking ticket goes viral

Footage has emerged of Nadhim Zahawi moaning about getting a parking ticket and people are calling it his "villain origin story".

Zahawi was given the parking ticket in 2004 when he was a Wandsworth councillor and the chief executive of pollster YouGov.

He received a £100 fixed-penalty notice on his crashed scooter while he was being loaded into an ambulance with a broken leg.

ITN did a report about the incident and interviewed him about the incident from his hospital bed.

"It was so blatantly obvious," he said speaking about the crash. "There is no way the traffic warden could have missed an ambulance, a police van, a bike that's smashed and eyewitnesses standing there.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"What was she thinking of?" he added.

"It is impossible for her not to make the connection. They seem to sort of probably work on the law of averages that the more they issue the more they'll get paid and if there's a few that go astray or there's a few that are issued wrongly they can just say 'sorry' and move on."

There has been renewed interest in Zahawi as his tax affairs are under scrutiny.

He is facing an investigation from the prime minister's ethics adviser after it emerged he settled a dispute with HMRC over YouGov tax issues and even some of his colleagues are calling on him to resign.

He really gets all the luck.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.