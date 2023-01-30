There was one word missing from Nadhim Zahawi's letter in response to his sacking

Politics
Nadhim Zahawi has responded to Rishi Sunak sacking him from the cabinet.
Zahawi was sacked as chairman of the party following an investigation by the prime minister's new ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, which concluded that Zahawi had broken the rules by repeatedly failing to declare the now notorious HMRC investigation into his tax affairs that left him coughing up £5m.
Sunak wrote that his ethics adviser had concluded there was a “serious breach” of the ministerial code. “As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position,” he wrote.
In response, rather than showing contrition, Zahawi moaned on about being “concerned” about the “conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks”.
The former chancellor called it the privilege of his life to serve in successive governments and assured his support to the PM from the backbenches, adding: “Your five priorities are the right priorities, and I will do whatever I can to help you deliver them.”
But he didn't say "sorry" and this didn't go unnoticed by people on social media.
\u201cI\u2019ve always found Nadhim Zahawi to be pleasant and personable, and actually pretty competent and non-partisan\u2026 but this is such a tone deaf letter. Self aggrandising, vain, deflecting. There\u2019s not even a hint of an apology here.\u201d— Tim Farron (@Tim Farron) 1675004838
\u201cFormer head of the Civil Service Lord Kerslake says Nadhim Zahawi has a "lack of self-awareness", following his "ill-judged" letter. \n\nJulia: "He hasn't acknowledged any wrongdoing, and doesn't apologise for embarrassing the Government."\n\n@JuliaHB1\u201d— TalkTV (@TalkTV) 1675064593
\u201cNadhim Zahawi makes no reference to his tax affairs in his letter to the Prime Minister, but takes the opportunity to criticise the \u201cfourth estate\u201d (media), who exposed the scandal.\u201d— Paul Brand (@Paul Brand) 1674986691
\u201cNotable that there is no apology in Nadhim Zahawi's letter to Rishi Sunak or even an explicit mention of the ethics inquiry into his tax affairs.\u201d— Pippa Crerar (@Pippa Crerar) 1674987894
What a shambles.
