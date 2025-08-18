A young, female football player who was just days ago mercilessly bullied online for her skin condition has responded to trolls in the perfect way - without saying anything at all.

16-year-old Skye Stout was announced as a new signing for Kilmarnock WFC last week, with the Scottish club posting a photo of her to mark her arrival.

However, within hours, the post had gone viral, with trolls mocking the teenager over her skin; so much so that Kilmarnock were forced to delete the post all together.

A number of high-profile faces hit back at the comments, including Jamie Carragher, John Hartson and Ally McCoist, who all wished her well ahead of her first professional game.





"Skye Stout has just signed for Kilmarnock, at 16 she has already achieved more than her trolls ever will", first minister, Humza Yousaf wrote.

"Imagine being a grown man abusing a 16-year-old? What a sad, pathetic, unhappy life these trolls have.

"Well done Skye, many more good people are rooting for your success!"

Skye is yet to speak publicly on the incident, and instead, used her talent to do the talking during her debut against St Johnstone on Sunday (17 August).

Within the first half of the Scottish Women's Premier League 2 game, Stout brought the Ayrshire team up to a 4-0 lead after scoring a free kick from the edge of the box.

She was also involved in her side's third goal, setting up team-mate Cara Gray.

After 90 minutes, it was 6-2 to Kilmarnock, and the internet is rallying around Stout against trolls who were more focused on her appearance than her ability.

"GENUINELY THE ONLY THING I WANTED TO HAPPEN THIS WEEKEND HAPPENED", one person wrote.

"Letting the football do the talking! Congratulations, Skye - Good luck for the season and congratulations on signing your first senior contract", Stockport's women's team chimed in.

"Let’s go, Skye! Your football is talking LOUD!", a third wrote.

"Perfect response to the bullies", another added.

The trolls are awfully quiet now...

Why not read...

Influencer speaks out on 'disgusting' trolling over viral Declan Rice photo

Football Manager is finally back - and fans have an awful lot to say about it

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.