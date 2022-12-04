Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi has claimed he'd be "worried" if he was Keir Starmer - who is leading in the polls.

Speaking to Sky News' Sophy Ridge today, the minister backed his party despite being presented with figures showing the Tories floundering on 22 per cent of the vote compared to Labour's 47 per cent.

"If you dig beneath the data, I'd be worried if I was Keir Starmer..." he said.

Ridge interrupted incredulously and laughed: "You'd be worried if you were Keir Starmer?" she said. "Look at that red line!" she added pointing to the graph.

Zahawi said: "If you look at his numbers it's very soft, there's not a great passion for what Keir Starmer thinks".

He added the Tories were rebuilding trust with the public in terms of the economy and immigration and that numbers "will move in the right direction" when they have "delivered" on their pledges.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zahawi said the army might be deployed to ease possible strike disruption over Christmas, to drive ambulances and work in airports.

Zahawi said "this is not a time to strike".

"If you chase inflation or above inflation, in some cases pay, then you will embed inflation for longer and hurt the most vulnerable," he said.

"In fact, our message to the unions is to say, you know, this is not a time to strike. This is time to try and negotiate.

"In the absence of that, it's important for the government. It's the right and responsible thing to do, to have contingency plans in place."

He continued: "We're looking at the military, we're looking at a specialist response force... surge capacity."

