Nadine Dorries, former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and sport and fervorous Boris Johnson supporter, has resigned hours after it was reported she taken off of the former Prime Minister's resignation honours list.

Dorries is not the only one to have been dropped from the list with Sir Alok Sharma MP and Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson also removed.

The Times reported that the cuts occurred to avoid potentially risky by-elections. Both Dorries and Sharma, who previously served as the president of the COP-26 climate conference in Glasgow, were expected to stand down as MPs to take peerages, which would have result in two early elections in their seats.

In his Reading West constituency, Sharma holds a 4,000-vote majority over Labour. If his peerage triggered an early by-election, it would likely be closely challenged by the Labour Party, which is ahead of the Conservatives in the polls.

On the other hand, the initial announcement of Stanley Johnson - who was expected to receive a knighthood - faced immediate criticism.The Independent called for Rishi Sunk to block Johnsons' plan to give an honour to his father. The petition reached 308,000 signatures.

After already nominating his brother, Jo Johnson, for a peerage in 2020, Boris Johnson's nomination of his father was met with accusations of cronyism.

Many are finding the removal of Dorries from the list pretty hilarious, after she backed the former Prime Minister to the bitter end.





At roughly 3:50pm on Thursday 9 June, Nadine Dorries announced her resignation as MP with immediate effect. She took to Twitter to write: "It has been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency." In a previous version of the tweet Ms Dorries, 66, said it was "time for someone younger to take the reins."

Her resignation will trigger a by-election in her constituency.

