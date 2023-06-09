Nadine Dorries resigned hours after she was epically snubbed

Nadine Dorries, former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and sport and fervorous Boris Johnson supporter, has resigned hours after it was reported she taken off of the former Prime Minister's resignation honours list.
Dorries is not the only one to have been dropped from the list with Sir Alok Sharma MP and Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson also removed.
The Times reported that the cuts occurred to avoid potentially risky by-elections. Both Dorries and Sharma, who previously served as the president of the COP-26 climate conference in Glasgow, were expected to stand down as MPs to take peerages, which would have result in two early elections in their seats.
In his Reading West constituency, Sharma holds a 4,000-vote majority over Labour. If his peerage triggered an early by-election, it would likely be closely challenged by the Labour Party, which is ahead of the Conservatives in the polls.
On the other hand, the initial announcement of Stanley Johnson - who was expected to receive a knighthood - faced immediate criticism.The Independent called for Rishi Sunk to block Johnsons' plan to give an honour to his father. The petition reached 308,000 signatures.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
After already nominating his brother, Jo Johnson, for a peerage in 2020, Boris Johnson's nomination of his father was met with accusations of cronyism.
Many are finding the removal of Dorries from the list pretty hilarious, after she backed the former Prime Minister to the bitter end.
\u201cNadine Dorries, Alok Sharma and Stanley Johnson have been dropped from Boris Johnson's honours list.\n\nI just know Nadine will be fuming because all the time and energy she wasted defending the indefensible and making a fool of herself for Johnson. Will be all for nothing.\u201d— Mukhtar (@Mukhtar) 1686309248
\u201cNadine must be crying right now, all that arsekissing was for nothing \ud83d\ude02. As for Boris Johnson\u2019s father being removed he shouldn\u2019t have been on the list in the first place and of course it was inappropriate.\u201d— Jon \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udcf8\ud83c\udf32\ud83c\udf7f \ud83c\udfb6 \u2764\ufe0f (@Jon \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udcf8\ud83c\udf32\ud83c\udf7f \ud83c\udfb6 \u2764\ufe0f) 1686301329
\u201cNadine Dorries finding out she\u2019s been binned off and getting ready to unleash all the shit she has on Boris \u201d— Nick (@Nick) 1686301850
At roughly 3:50pm on Thursday 9 June, Nadine Dorries announced her resignation as MP with immediate effect. She took to Twitter to write: "It has been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency." In a previous version of the tweet Ms Dorries, 66, said it was "time for someone younger to take the reins."
\u201cI have today informed the chief whip that I am standing down as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, with immediate effect.\nIt has been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency but it is now time for another to take the reins.\u201d— Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP (@Rt Hon Nadine Dorries MP) 1686322256
Her resignation will trigger a by-election in her constituency.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.