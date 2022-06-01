Nadine Dorries is at it again with another wild claim that doesn't stand up to even the most cursory bit of scrutiny.

Last night, the culture secretary appeared on Sky News to defend Johnson as his tenure as prime minister hangs in the balance amid rumours that, following Partygate, enough Tory MPs have submitted letters of no confidence to trigger a vote on the matter.

But the ever loyal Dorries reckoned Johnson should get the support of his MPs and the country, and told journalists so with a completely straight face.

"The country at the general election elected Boris Johnson as prime minister with an 83 majority. He has the confidence of the country," she said.

"There's a concerted effort to attempt to remove the prime minister for a number of reasons but I do think its disappointing, I think everyone should get behind the prime minister."

Hmm. Latest polling from Savanta ComRes suggests Johnson doesn't exactly have "the confidence of the country". Instead, the Conservatives are down three points in the polls and enjoy the support of 31 per cent of people polled compared to Labour who would get 42 per cent of the vote if there was a general election today.

As for Johnson himself, the prime minister has the lowest approval rating in the entire Cabinet among Tory activists - yes that does put him behind Dorries - and among the country at large his approval rating stands at just 26 per cent.



What's more - two thirds think he should resign following the publication of the damning Sue Gray report. We could go on...

We know that Dorries tends to grapple with statistics though. After all, she recently claimed 96 per cent of the public support the privatisation of Channel 4. 96 per cent actually oppose it...

Better luck next time, Nads.

