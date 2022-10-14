Footage has emerged showing Nancy Pelosi saying she was going to ‘punch out’ Donald Trump if he entered the building during the Capital riots.
The video captures the moment the House Speaker said she would be prepared to ‘go to jail’ for the act.
The previously unseen clip was shown on CNN on Thursday having been obtained by Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra who is a documentary maker.
Speaking about the president in the footage, she says: “If he comes, I’m gonna punch him out.
“I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.”
The footage also shows Pelosi watching Trump’s speech at the Save America Rally on 6 January 2021, which took place before the riots and saw the then-president urge his followers to “fight like hell”.
She is then informed that Trump had been urged by the Secret Service not to come to the Capitol building but a staffer added that “at the moment he is not coming but that could change”.
The clip showing Pelosi saying she’d ‘punch out’ Trump has sparked a big reaction on social media.
\u201cSane America's reaction when they saw the new clip of Nancy Pelosi saying she wanted to punch out Trump on January 6th...\u201d— Eric Champnella (@Eric Champnella) 1665712051
\u201cNancy Pelosi is not only invited to the cookout, everybody better bring her a damn plate with the best food on it. And we will do the Electric Slide in her honor. Nancy is my damn hero.\u201d— Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon (@Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon) 1665695284
\u201cPelosi saying she will punch out Trump is the drug I didn't know I needed.\u201d— Christopher Bouzy (@Christopher Bouzy) 1665710994
\u201c\u201cI hope he comes, I\u2019m going to punch him out ... I\u2019m going to punch him out, I\u2019m going to go to jail, and I\u2019m going to be happy.\u201d\n\nNancy Pelosi is my hero.\u201d— Jo \ud83c\udf3b (@Jo \ud83c\udf3b) 1665709200
\u201cNancy Pelosi remained calm in the face of the same violent mob Josh Hawley ran from.\u201d— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1665688768
\u201c\u201cRepublicans who don't want to talk about what Trump did.. will say well, where was Nancy Pelosi? What was she doing? Nancy Pelosi was on the phone trying to get the National Guard and the Pentagon on the case. We saw it right there.\u201d\u201d— Acyn (@Acyn) 1665692094
\u201cAfter watching Pelosi stay cool and calm while the sitting president was throwing a massive tantrum and risking lives, I never want to hear that women are too emotional to govern again.\u201d— Sarah Ironside \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udf0a (@Sarah Ironside \ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udf0a) 1665695478
\u201cSpeaker Pelosi demonstrated more backbone on January 6th than the entire Republican party.\n\nFIERCE!!!\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\u201d— BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!\u262e\ufe0f) 1665688536
\u201cIncredible footage of Speaker Pelosi, with a calm demeanor, taking charge and demanding action as the rioters attacked the Capitol.\u201d— Kyle Griffin (@Kyle Griffin) 1665688502
The House select committee investigating the riots released clips during Thursday’s hearing, showing Pelosi and other lawmakers coordinating behind the scenes as the mob ransacked the Capitol.
The hearing culminated in a unanimous vote to subpoena Trump to answer questions about his role in the attack on the US Capitol.
In the footage, Pelosi is also heard on the phone with Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam and securing the aid of hundreds of police and National Guard troops as backup.
