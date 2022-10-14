Footage has emerged showing Nancy Pelosi saying she was going to ‘punch out’ Donald Trump if he entered the building during the Capital riots.

The video captures the moment the House Speaker said she would be prepared to ‘go to jail’ for the act.

The previously unseen clip was shown on CNN on Thursday having been obtained by Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra who is a documentary maker.

Speaking about the president in the footage, she says: “If he comes, I’m gonna punch him out.

“I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.”

The footage also shows Pelosi watching Trump’s speech at the Save America Rally on 6 January 2021, which took place before the riots and saw the then-president urge his followers to “fight like hell”.

She is then informed that Trump had been urged by the Secret Service not to come to the Capitol building but a staffer added that “at the moment he is not coming but that could change”.

The clip showing Pelosi saying she’d ‘punch out’ Trump has sparked a big reaction on social media.

The House select committee investigating the riots released clips during Thursday’s hearing, showing Pelosi and other lawmakers coordinating behind the scenes as the mob ransacked the Capitol.

The hearing culminated in a unanimous vote to subpoena Trump to answer questions about his role in the attack on the US Capitol.

In the footage, Pelosi is also heard on the phone with Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam and securing the aid of hundreds of police and National Guard troops as backup.

