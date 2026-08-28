Newsmax host has totally normal response to Jelly Roll’s Trump jokes

Ironically, Newsmax host Carl Higbie indicated he was probably “not okay” with American singer Jelly Roll’s jokes about Donald Trump, as the broadcaster whipped out his iPhone on air and removed the musician’s single “I Am Not Okay” from his Apple Music library.

It comes after Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, and during Monday’s opening monologue, he took aim at the US president’s weight.

He said: “A lot of doctors are worried about the president’s weight. After his last physical, we found out Trump gained 14 pounds, which means he is now tipping the scales at almost 240. That’s crazy.

“Think about this, y’all, in the last few years I’ve lost 300 pounds. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump.

“And let’s be honest, based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing.”

The jokes sparked anger among conservatives, with Florida representative Jimmy Patronis taking to X/Twitter to fume: “.@JellyRoll615 is 100% not welcomed to Florida’s panhandle. I don’t even want to see his bus on I-10. He’s always been the token “country” star the libs in California are allowed to enjoy. (He ain’t country, never was.) Take the TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] elsewhere, loser”:

DeFord doubled down the next evening, addressing those critical of his previous remarks by reminding people his name is Jelly Roll and that “I don’t even treat myself with reverence and dignity”.

He went on to add: “So, for those who threatened to stop listening to my music based on my comments last night. I just want to say with conviction: go right ahead, ‘cause I’m going to keep speaking my truth, or my name isn’t Post Malone.”

And sure enough, Higbie did that on Thursday evening, showing him removing a single from the singer from his phone.

The bizarre protest was soon ridiculed online, with writer, YouTuber and podcaster Hemant Mehta writing sarcastically: “True courage. Deleting music you already paid for”:

“The Republican Party has been on a cancel culture speed run,” tweeted MeidasTouch:

A similar comment was made by PatriotTakes:

And political commentator Covie joked: “I thought comedy was legal again!”:

Embarrassing…

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