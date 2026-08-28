Donald Trump reposted an anti-GOP message and it's left people baffled

Republican president Donald Trump reposted a tweet with an anti-Republican message and people are baffled.

Concerns around the 80-year-old president ’s mental and physical fitness and his ability to hold the highest office in the world have recently been called into question – and this most recent apparent blunder does nothing to quell them.

On Truth Social, the platform on which Trump has been regularly known to go on troubling posting sprees, he shared a screenshot which had an anti-GOP message.

The post, originally from X/Twitter user Matt Van Swol, read: “I don’t think the GOP fully grasp how badly they are f**king up right now.

“I’m talking to people who normally have ZERO interest in politics who are legitimately pissed off.

“They are not seeing the major reform they thought would happen and are REALLY MAD about it.”

We’re not sure what Trump was reading, but the post doesn’t exactly paint the Republican party in a positive light.

Democrat senator Ted Lieu wrote: “This is a fascinating re-post from Trump. And I approve his message.”

Another pointed out: “Bro forgot he leads the GOP.”

Someone else said: “Love the complete lack of self-awareness.”

“He’s so incredibly full of himself, he doesn't understand Van Swol's tweet is directed at him,” another argued.

One person suggested: “This is legitimately hilarious. Dude is so oblivious and surrounded by sycophants that he can’t understand he’s the problem.”

Another said: “Wait until Trump finds out he’s the leader of the GOP.”

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