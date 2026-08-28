Not content with renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’, and changing Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America’, US president Donald Trump has suggested he may look to change the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean next.

Yes, really.

Speaking to reporters inside the Oval Office on Thursday, after signing an executive order concerning the Lake Ontario name change, the convicted felon said: “If you think about it, we have a gulf, we have a lake, now all we need is an ocean. So maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific – maybe we’ll change them both.”

The idea, however serious or unserious, has sparked criticism online amid the ongoing affordability crisis, with California congressman Ted Lieu tweeting sarcastically: “Awesome! This is the way to bring prices down”:

“Americans: ‘Can you lower our costs?’ Trump: ‘Best I can do is rename something on the map,’” wrote progressive political commentator Alex Cole:

YouTuber David Pakman commented: “Sir, the people want healthcare. Not this crap”:

“Really working hard on the affordability crisis,” said Jessica Tarlov, a co-host of the Fox News show The Five:

Author Zito Madu wrote: “This is the political equivalent of giving the toddler a fake steering wheel so they can feel like they’re doing something”:

And evan loves worf tweeted: “Very funny that no one on the right seems to understand how profoundly weak this is”:

It isn’t just the names of bodies of water the president wishes to change, either, as Trump continues to push for the Kennedy Center to be renamed so it mentions him, too.

In the latest development in that saga, an attorney from the Department of Justice wrote in a court filing earlier this week that the building “will be required to be taken down” if the desired renovations don’t go ahead.

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