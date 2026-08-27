The White House shared a picture of a bald eagle pinning down a Canada goose amid the cross-border trade war – but it doesn’t quite tell the whole story.

The US and Canada are currently embroiled in a trade war after failing to reach an agreement that each leader felt was right for their nation.

Now, as tension heats up and the threat of tariffs fly between both countries, The White House has posted an AI-generated meme from its official X/Twitter account, in an apparent attempt to demonstrate their perceived dominance over Canada.

In the picture, a bald eagle – the national bird of the US – could be seen holding down a Canada goose with its tallon on its neck, appearing to push it into the ice.

But, it didn’t take social media users long to notice that the picture was reminiscent of a viral series of images captured by a wildlife photographer of the bird species brawling… and the goose eventually winning .

“The US self-owned again, the Goose won in the end despite the Eagle initiating the attack. Great metaphor for US vs Canada really,” someone pointed out.

Another said: “It should be noted that while the eagle thought it won in this photo, after 20 minutes of fighting, the eagle couldn’t kill the Canada goose and it gave up and left. So good luck with that.”

Someone else argued: “If this isn't a metaphor for US trade policy, I don't know what is.”





“The funny thing is this fight actually ended with the eagle flying away. Just like Americans do with every war they start and lose,” another suggested.

Another called the post, “Embarrassing”.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.