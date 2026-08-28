Trump posts ‘humiliating’ presidential tier list - no prizes for where he’s put Obama

US president Donald Trump has made his feelings known about his predecessors before, with the ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ at the White House featuring plaques underneath each portrait with the 80-year-old Republican’s thoughts on their tenure.

Obama’s plaque describes the Democrat as “one of the most divisive political figures in American history”, while the one for Biden – which is underneath an image of an autopen – calls him “the worst President in American History”.

Now, Trump has ranked numerous US presidents – including himself – in a tier list shared to his Truth Social account on Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, Joe Biden and Barack Obama are listed as “failures”, and only one president is labelled “the greatest”: himself.

Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are among those placed in the “near great” category, while Bill Clinton was placed in the “average” tier.

There are noticeable absences, too, with no ranking for Ronald Reagan or Richard Nixon, though several X/Twitter accounts report the list is taken from an article published in Life magazine in 1948 where historians rated US presidents:

It’s yet another Truth Social post which has been criticised online, with journalist Mehdi Hasan once again making the point around what would happen if “any other president” had posted such a tier list, and asking: “How/when did we normalize this insane BS?”:

Majid M. Padellan, known online as ‘Brooklyn Dad Defiant’, accused Trump of being “in a bubble” and pointed out “a poll of historians and scholars ranked him DEAD LAST”:

Another account branded it “humiliating”:

And Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch called it “sad and pathetic”:

It appears Trump is an awful ranker.

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