A major poll has offered a jaw-dropping (but, really, quite unsurprising) glimpse of the future, showing the all-but annihilation of the Tories.

If a general election were to be called now, the Labour Party would charge to victory – winning a stunning 411 seats – whilst the Conservatives would find themselves with a meagre 138, according to the Trades Union Congress survey.

To put that into context, the Tories currently have 357, compared to Labour’s 197.

If that weren’t a hard enough pill to swallow for the Government, it would lose some of its biggest names, with Boris Johnson, Priti Patel, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Therese Coffey and the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt all voted out.

And in a further blow to Liz Truss and her clan, they would lose every single one of the 45 Red Wall seats snatched in 2019.

If you’re thinking: “Ah but it’s probably a small poll designed to generate headlines,” you’d be wrong. More than 10,000 adults took part in the survey, between 26 and 30 September – two weeks before the Prime Minister sacked her righthand man Kwasi Kwarteng and scrapped key parts of her mini-budget.

Other polls have painted an even bleaker picture for the Government since then as the Guardian, which first published the Trades Union Congress results, has pointed out.

It comes at the start of what's set to be another wild week in Westminster, as Truss clings desperately to her premiership.

Three of her party's MPs have now broken ranks to demand that she quit, while her new appointee, Hunt, insisted on Sunday that the PM was still in charge, even while he signalled plans to effectively scrap the economic vision that brought her to power.

Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis have all called on the PM to go, meanwhile, other senior figures within the party have expressed deep unease with her leadership.

Blunt told Channel 4’s Andrew Neil Show on Sunday: “I think the game is up and it’s now a question as to how the succession is managed.”

He was followed by Rishi Sunak supporter Bridgen, who told the Telegraph: “We cannot carry on like this.”

Tory MP Jamie Wallis also confirmed that he had written to Ms Truss asking her to stand down, as he hit out at the “very basic and avoidable errors in your approach”.

Hunt is now due to deliver an emergency statement on Monday in a frenzied attempt to reassure the financial markets.

In other words, it's going to be a rocky few days ahead...

