Meet the man who could replace Matt Hancock

With Matt Hancock standing down at the next general election, a replacement candidate has been found for his West Suffolk constituency.

His name is Nick Timothy, and he used to be Theresa May's chief of staff.

Timothy resigned from the role after the Tories lost their majority in the 2017 election and had to strike a deal with the DUP.

At the time, he said he took responsibility for his role in the "disappointing" result, urging Tory MPs to "get behind" May.

Then he tried and failed to be selected as a Tory candidate ahead of the 2019 election but his time has finally come.

This is all thanks to Hancock, who currently serves as an independent MP, having been suspended by the Tories in November after joining I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

But his even bigger controversy was when he resigned as health secretary in 2021 after security camera images showed him kissing a colleague, breaking social distancing rules.

He has said he wants to leave Parliament to find "new ways to reach people".

Hancock's loss is potentially Timothy's gain.

