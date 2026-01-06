Trump admits oil companies knew about attack on Venezuela - yet congress did not

President Donald Trump has admitted that U.S. oil companies were told about the military strike on Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, but Congress was not.

Speaking from Air Force One, Trump acknowledged he spoke with industry representatives “before and after” the operation and said the firms are eager to rebuild Venezuela’s oil infrastructure once the dust settles.

The revelation has sparked outrage from lawmakers who say Trump bypassed constitutional checks by failing to notify Congress of a major military action.

Critics argue the move shows energy interests were prioritised over democratic oversight.

Indy100 has reached out to the White House for comment

