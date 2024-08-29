Obama uses tenth anniversary of tan suit scandal to praise Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama gave us a throwback post to when he wore a tan suit during his presidency as he then praised Vice President Kamala Harris for pulling off the same look.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Obama reflected on the fashion moment from a decade ago when he wore a tan suit back in 2014 while discussing political matters of the day such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

At the time, the suit sparked a frenzy as people and pundits described the outfit as "unpresidential" and not serious enough for the occasion.

The Daily Show compiled all the reactions at the time for the 10th anniversary as they joked: "The Tan Suit. No President has done anything worse".

A decade on, and Obama posted a photo of himself in the famous tan suit next to another photo of Kamala Harris wearing her tan suit at the Democratic National Convention last week.

"How it started. How it's going," he wrote. "Ten years later, and it's still a good look!"

Obama also shared a link to IWillVote.com - a website paid for by the Democratic National Committee which encourages Americans to check their voter registration status.

The post has received over 30.3m views and 435,000 likes, and people shared their thoughts on politicians wearing tan suits.

















Before his tan suit scandal in 2014, Obama previously said in 2012 that he tends to stick to wearing blue or grey suits for a reason.

“I’m trying to pare down decisions. I don’t want to make decisions about what I’m eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make,” he toldVanity Fair contributing editor Michael Lewis.

“You need to focus your decision-making energy. You need to routinize yourself. You can’t be going through the day distracted by trivia.”

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.