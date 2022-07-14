A Labour-linked membership organisation has accused Penny Mordaunt of using their logo in her leadership campaign material.

Mordaunt is one of the front-runners to become the next leader of the Conservative Party, and therefore PM. At the weekend, she released a campaign video which went down terribly, not least because it originally featured an unfortunate cameo from Oscar Pistorius, and Team GB athlete, Johnnie Peacock, who contacted her to because he was also featured in it, without his permission.

That was all pretty awkward but if that wasn't bad enough the group 'Labour Friends of the Forces' has also had their say on her video, telling Mordaunt she used "our logo".

Writing on Twitter, they fumed: "Can we discuss the use of our logo?" and tagged the MP.

The two logos do appear pretty similar, but they are both based on the Union flag which could go some way as explaining why. And at a close glance, we would say Mordaunt's flag is slanted more to the right, but that is just our two cents.

indy100 has contacted Mordaunt and Labour Friends of the Forces to comment on this story.

