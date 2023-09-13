Keir Starmer's just given Rishi Sunak a savage new nickname

Keir Starmer has just given Rishi Sunak a new nickname, and it is not flattering.

After asking him about the alleged terrorist Daniel Khalife who last week briefly escaped from Wandsworth Prison, Starmer said the Tories were “presiding over mayhem in the criminal justice system” and said it showed the PM was ignoring warnings in multiple policy areas, leading to policy failures.

He said that this was also the case in schools affected by dodgy concrete and brought up the case of an alleged Chinese spy working in parliament before brutally roasting the PM and leaving him reeling.

He said: "Probation, prison, schools, China... yet again Inaction Man fails to heed the warnings and then blames everyone else" as MPs jeered in the commons.

After delivering the brutal nickname, people seized it and ran with it on social media.

Elsewhere during the session, Starmer slammed Sunak for getting into power without a general election and said the government was also not doing much to stop the boats, as promised.

Your move, Sunak...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.