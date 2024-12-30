Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has died at the age of 100 - with Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump among those who have paid tribute to the Democrat and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The Carter Center, the politician’s human rights charity, announced on Sunday (29 December) its founder had passed away in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family.

The former president’s son, Chip Carter, said in a statement released by the Center: “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love.

“My brothers, sister and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs.

“The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

Both high-profile Democrats and Republicans have since honoured the former president, with President Biden stating the world has lost “an extraordinary leader, statesman and gentleman”.

President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social to describe Carter as a “truly good man”.

Former president Barack Obama praised a “remarkable” man in his remarks, adding Carter “taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service”.

Elsewhere, George W. Bush said Carter was "a man of deeply held convictions" and Bill and Hillary Clinton said in a joint statement that he "lived to serve others - until the very end".

In the UK, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the late politician’s “decades of selfless public service”.

Carter is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

