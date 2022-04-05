A radio show host has claimed that she was fired from her job in a Washington D.C. station because she compared Kamala Harris' brown suit to a UPS uniform.

Amber Athey, a conservative host who has worked at the news station WMAL, said she was sacked after poking fun at the outfit, which saw Kamala wear a brown jacket to president Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.

“Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you? Nothing good, apparently,” she wrote in a tweet on March 1, referencing a former UPS tagline.

Athey also writes for The Spectator, and she wrote about her experiences in a recent article, saying that the tweet was picked up on by some detractors a few days after it was posted.

"I spoke critically of protests in favor of 'trans kids' at the University of North Texas,” she wrote. “A group of maniacal left-wing activists who want to chemically castrate children in the name of 'gender affirmation' came after me.

The Vice President at the State of the Union speech Getty Images

“All of a sudden, the Kamala tweet was being re-framed as racist and dozens of Twitter accounts were bragging about contacting my employers about my "bigotry,"' Athey explained in a column for the publication.

She claims that her bosses at the radio station and The Spectator both received emails demanding she be fired, with the magazine ignoring them and the radio station being more concerned.

“I received a call out of the blue from Jeff Boden, the vice president of Cumulus Washington, D.C, and Kriston Fancellas, the vice president of Human Resources,” she wrote.

“They told me that the tweet I sent about Kamala was 'racist' and that subsequent follow-ups defending myself and making fun of the efforts to cancel me were unacceptable. I had violated the company's social media policy, they said, and I was terminated effective immediately,” Athey added.

She went on to say she felt she was the latest victim of a “dishonest smear campaign”.

The tweet was picked up on a few days after being posted Twitter/Amber Athey

“The people who engage in them do not actually care about stamping out racism, or transphobia, or whatever. They only use those labels because they know they are powerful tools for silencing their opponents,” she said.

“All I wanted was my job back, but now I feel obligated to speak publicly about what has happened,” she said. “This incident has destroyed the integrity and reputation of WMAL and Cumulus as hosts of conservative content. We spoke frequently about the dangers of censorship and cancel culture on our program, and yet here they are bowing to the mob.”

Indy100 has reached out to WMAL for comment.