New mother lashes out after friends steal baby's name for their dog

A woman was left fuming after a close family member used the same name they were planning to use for their unborn child for their pet dog.

On Reddit, the woman explained the mystery, writing: "They got the first and middle name, spelling exactly how we were planning. We haven’t publicly announced the name. The only people that we told are the grandparents."

She added: "I am disappointed, but trying not to be too dramatic. That is why I am here and not texting family. At this point, I’m leaning towards just using it anyway. Neither of us owns the name…"

Responding, people offered the woman tips as to how to deal with the situation.

One said: "This is obvious to you and your immediate family, but in the span of the baby’s life and all the people they’ll meet, almost no one will know this."

Another wrote: "Give your baby your chosen name! Every dog I’ve ever had has had his given name and then a half dozen nicknames ranging from diminutives to totally unrelated. It won’t be a big deal!"

And a third said: "Out of the millions of names in the world your family members named their dog using your chosen first AND middle name …… ? That is an astronomical coincidence."

