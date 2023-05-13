Jacob Rees-Mogg and GB News's viewing figures got brutally roasted by a BBC reporter

Ah, we do love a bit of roasting in the morning, and on Thursday’s edition of Radio 4’s Today programme, presenter Nick Robinson delivered a brutal blow to former Tory minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and his little show on the right-wing TV channel GB News.

Rees-Mogg, who presents State of the Nation from Monday to Thursday at 8pm, was just about to be asked a question about the planned general election next year – but not before Robinson made a dig at the politician’s low viewership.

Robinson said: “Well, you’re now a TV host!”

“I am. GB News, between eight and nine o’clock,” Rees-Mogg happily replied.

Robinson continued: “Well, I have to tell our audience, because there’s not that many people that watch.”

Ouch.

And Robinson isn’t wrong, as the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board’s monthly figures for April saw BBC News secure a reach of 9,714 viewers and Sky News reach 7,727 viewers – compared to GB News’ measly 2,811 viewers.

The truth hurts, and fellow politician-turned-broadcaster Nigel Farage wasn’t at all happy about it, using his own show on GB News to take aim at Robinson.

“So, Nick Robinson, how many people would watch you, if you didn’t work for the BBC? Who the hell do you think you are?

“The outright arrogance of these people at the BBC, given the fact we all have to pay all this money to watch them and listen to them every year, is a complete and utter disgrace.

“It makes me even more determined that GB News succeeds as a new channel,” he fumed.

And of course, Twitter was gleeful at the put-down by Robinson, and the reaction GIFs came flooding in:

Exquisite.

