RFK Jr’s press dinner disrupted by loud fart and shouting

Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attended a press dinner on Tuesday (11 July) night in an attempt to boost his campaign for the Democratic nomination.

The dinner took place on the Upper East Side in New York City and unexpectedly devolved into a shouting match between two older men as guests watched on.

The argument occurred after a guest asked Kennedy - an environmental lawyer - a question about the environment, which ended up enraging former gossip columnist - and host of the event - Doug Dechert.

Reportedly drunk, Dechert yelled “the climate hoax!”

In took little time for his friend and art critic Anthony Hayden-Guest to plead for him to “shut up.” But to no avail, as Dechert continued to rant about the climate change “scam.” Haden Guest resorted to calling him a “miserable blob”, “f***ing insane”, and “insignificant.”

But as if things couldn’t get any weirder, Dechert used a change of tactics and decided to let out a loud fart whilst shouting, “I’m farting!” Incase anyone in the room had happened to miss it.

Amidst the strange events, it is reported that RFK Jr. remained composed whilst watching the events unfold. Whilst another attendee attempted to change the subject, expressing her admiration for Kennedy’s father, the conversation was eventually brought back to climate change, resulting in more yelling.

Speaking to Page Six the next day, Dechert, who picked up the tab, said: “I apologise for using my flatulence as a medium of public commentary in your presence.” He also added that he has “zero tolerance for the climate hoax scam nonsense in any venue that I am personally funding.”

Haden-Guest, explaining his friendship to someone he clearly disagrees with said: “I’ve known Doug many years. We have had spats before about this and that. We are not quite the same politically, but that doesn’t affect relationships in the UK. But I thought this was pretty ridiculous.”

“Doug said it was a hoax and scam,” the art critic continued. “A scam for who? Who is benefiting? That’s not a political thing, it’s a human existence thing.”

Despite in the heat of the moment Haden-Guest telling Dechert that he was “done” with him, he told Page Six the next day that he didn’t mean it and that he was “sure we will talk again.”

