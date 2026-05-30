It’s an institution US president Donald Trump’s administration once branded a “hotbed of anti-American, antisemitic, pro-terrorist agitators”, yet that didn’t stop health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr celebrating his son graduating from Harvard University this week.

To recap, the university clashed with Trump’s White House in April last year when the former refused to meet a list of demands given to it by the latter, which included “reporting students to the federal government who are ‘hostile’ to American values” and “ensuring each academic department is ‘viewpoint diverse’” – according to the New York Times.

That act of defiance resulted in $2.2 billion worth of funding being frozen by the Trump administration, which then threatened to revoke the university’s ability to host international students.

It followed through with the threat in May 2025, in the same month in which Trump demanded the university provide his administration with the “names and countries” of all its international students.

Lawsuits followed, with Harvard suing the administration over its revocation of certification allowing for the enrolment of international students, and Trump suing the university in March this year for allegedly “not doing enough to protect Jewish students”.

And yet amid all of this, in a post to his X/Twitter account on Friday, the US health secretary shared a picture of himself with wife Cheryl Hines and son Aidan and wrote: “In Cambridge for Graduation day. We are so proud of you Aidan!”

Although the tweet made no mention of a specific university, Cambridge, Massachusetts is where Harvard University is based.

And so, fellow social media users ended up questioning the conflicting messages from the Trump administration.

"Apparently Harvard is great for their kids but it’s too woke for your kids," wrote the Wu Tang is for the Children account.

“Wait a f***ing minute. I thought Harvard was woke,” tweeted commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz:

Another account wrote: “They tell you not to send your children to college, but will send theirs. Read it twice, if you have to”:

Writer and podcaster Alex Krishner commented: “Good reminder that neither RFK nor anyone else in his cohort actually thinks elite higher education is bad. They think you are gullible enough to think they think that, however”:

And political analyst Leslie Marshall replied: “Oh at Harvard, the school your party constantly puts down? Hypocrite much?”:

Awkward…

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