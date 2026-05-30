Trump 'melts down' as name ordered off the Kennedy Center - the biggest reactions

Donald Trump’s reaction to his name being ordered off the Kennedy Center has sparked a huge reaction online.

It comes as a federal judge blocked Trump from renaming the Kennedy Center the “Trump-Kennedy Center”. It was also ruled that Trump cannot close it down for repairs.

District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C. noted that Congress made it “crystal clear” that the building is to be named after former President John F. Kennedy, “and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial” based on a “unilateral say-so” from a Trump-appointed board.

“Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” Cooper wrote in Friday’s injunction.

Trump responded to the news by writing a long post on Truth Social, saying it would be “impossible” to keep the institution open while construction is ongoing.

Bernie Sanders led the reaction to the latest developments, writing: “A federal judge just ordered Trump’s name removed from the Kennedy Center because it honors JFK, not Donald Trump.

“America deserves a president, not a narcissist-in-chief who treats public office as a vehicle for self-promotion and personal enrichment.”





The MeidasTouch account called Trump’s response “a historic crash out”





Congresswoman Chellie Pingree wrote: "Donald Trump tried to slap his name on the Kennedy Center like it was one of his tacky hotels, and today a federal judge made clear what we have been saying from the start: he had no legal authority to do it.

"The Kennedy Center belongs to the American people. Now and always."

The Larry the Cat account commented on Trump's Truth Social message, writing: "They should livestream the removal of his name from the building - it would set records."

The Democrat Headquarters account wrote: "Trump whines about the judge's order to take his name off the Kennedy Center in a rambling, 3 paragraph long post."

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