Trump White House angers social media with rule for UFC fight attendees

US president Donald Trump’s plans for a UFC event on the southern lawn of the White House continues to attract controversy online, with requirement for military personnel to attend the show next month being met with condemnation by social media users.

On Friday, CNN’s Brian Todd cited unnamed sources and said tickets for members of the military “will only be given to service members who meet these new military body composition standards”.

He went on to add that it pertains to Department of War standards on “waist to height ratio”.

Sharing the footage from CNN, Republicans Against Trump asked: “How is any of this real life?”

“’No fat soldiers’ can attend the UFC fights with the Commander-in-Chief who is ‘near the threshold of clinical obesity,” wrote retired US Air Force colonel Moe Davis, alluding to Trump’s latest physical published this week:

A similar point was made by lawyer Joyce Vance, who asked: “Does the president, at 238 lb per last night’s release of medical info, get to attend?”:

And freelance writer and editor Lesley Abravenel said US troops “deserve better than a casting call”:

Back in April 2025, US defense secretary Pete Hegseth said America’s troops needed to be “fit, not fat; sharp, not shabby”.

“Especially our leaders,” he said.

The White House has been approached by The Independent for a response, while the Pentagon declined to comment.

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