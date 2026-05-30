Pete Hegseth's ‘cringefest’ Navy soldier speech and workout mocked

Pete Hegseth has been mocked online after giving a ‘cringeworthy’ speech to US sailors about the Iran war.

The US Defense Secretary gave the speech in Singapore before doing drills with the crew of the USS Boxer.

Speaking in front of troops, Hegseth spoke about recent comments from Donald Trump, who threatened further US strikes if Iran doesn’t agree to a deal to end the war.

“He said, ‘Well, Iran can either do it the right way, with a deal across the table, or they can deal with my guy on the left,’” Hegseth said. “That happened to be me. But it's not me. It's you guys!”

The speech and the drills sparked mockery on social media.

"Wtf is this cringe fest," one wrote.

Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote: "The cringe level is off the charts."

Another said: "D-roll military movie speeches aren't even this bad."



It’s not the first time Hegseth has been widely mocked this year. Back in April, Hegseth asked the congregation at a Pentagon worship service to join him in a prayer. However, no-one could have expected him to paraphrase a speech from classic movie Pulp Fiction instead of reading an actual Bible verse.

Rather than taking a quiet moment of reflection, many in the audience must have been wondering whether they instead were listening to Samuel L. Jackson ’s famous monologue.

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