Rishi Sunak, who went to an independent boarding school before graduating from Oxford and is also the husband of a billionaire heiress, is trying to market himself as an underdog in a new ad.

The MP is running in the Conservative leadership contest against Liz Truss, and he unveiled a new clip supporting his campaign during the hustings event in Manchester on Friday night.

There’s a lot going on in the ridiculous, overblown footage – but it’s the inexplicable picture of him holding a bazooka which most catches the eye.

Why is he seen holding the huge weapon? We have absolutely no idea.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It also features the kind of narration normally saved for Hollywood trailers, not the campaign videos of wannabe PMs.

“They say beware the underdog, because an underdog has got nothing to lose,” the clip begins.

“An underdog fights for every inch. They work harder. Stay longer. Think smarter. Underdogs don’t give up. They’ll do the difficult things and they’ll never, ever get complacent.

“So, write them off if you like. Sit back and dismiss them. But if there’s one thing I know to be true, it’s that Britain loves an underdog.”

It comes after Liz Truss emerged as the clear frontrunner in the latest polls of Conservative members.

Meanwhile, Sunak was talking about Southampton football club, telling people how much he enjoys supporting the south coast team, only to get a basic fact about them completely wrong during the hustings.

Sunak has previously spoken about his hometown team and previously described himself as a “massive football fan”. But when asked about the club in Manchester, he made an awkward gaffe.