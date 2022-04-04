Parliament is in recess for Easter so a fair few politicians have gone on their holidays.

One such politician is chancellor Rishi Sunak who according to the Guardian has gone to his penthouse flat in Santa Monica, California, with his wife.

Of course, everyone is entitled to annual leave and politicians are no different but given the political context of the cost of living and energy crises, with a new energy cap that came into force last week increasing average bills by some 54 per cent, he is not exactly coming across as a man of the people.

Not least because the gaff is valued at $7.2m (£5.5m) by US property website Redfin and even comes with an around-the-clock concierge and a fitness centre “stocked with the latest equipment for those looking to improve their cardiovascular or muscular endurance”. There is also a “pet spa” where residents’ “furry companions can get pampered”.

Quite different from people struggling with their energy bills this Easter...

If the following reactions are anything to go by, it seemed to go down pretty badly:

