Parliament is in recess for Easter so a fair few politicians have gone on their holidays.
One such politician is chancellor Rishi Sunak who according to the Guardian has gone to his penthouse flat in Santa Monica, California, with his wife.
Of course, everyone is entitled to annual leave and politicians are no different but given the political context of the cost of living and energy crises, with a new energy cap that came into force last week increasing average bills by some 54 per cent, he is not exactly coming across as a man of the people.
Not least because the gaff is valued at $7.2m (£5.5m) by US property website Redfin and even comes with an around-the-clock concierge and a fitness centre “stocked with the latest equipment for those looking to improve their cardiovascular or muscular endurance”. There is also a “pet spa” where residents’ “furry companions can get pampered”.
Quite different from people struggling with their energy bills this Easter...
If the following reactions are anything to go by, it seemed to go down pretty badly:
If you\u2019re going to claim that you understand people\u2019s struggles with the cost of living crisis (despite being a multi-millionaire) it might not be sensible to jet off to California during the biggest challenge to living standards since the 1970s. Rishi Sunak seems to know better.— Matthew Stadlen (@Matthew Stadlen) 1648918006
Dear @RishiSunak this is my bathroom window this morning because like a lot of people I've turned my #heating off.\nIt's pretty, but effing cold.\n\nHow's California?pic.twitter.com/e8sV2Jng3j— Simon says never trust Rishi (@Simon says never trust Rishi) 1648884013
Crisis? What crisis?https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/03/sunaks-5m-santa-monica-flat-offers-sun-sea-and-a-pet-spa\u00a0\u2026— Andrew Levi (@Andrew Levi) 1649007452
Cancel your Netflix account and cut back on avocados and you too will be able to afford a Santa Monica flat with a pet sauna!https://twitter.com/guardian/status/1510564705433227265\u00a0\u2026— \u0421\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0456! \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@\u0421\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0456! \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1648981918
Literally impossible to work out why he\u2019s in politics. He doesn\u2019t need the money. He doesn\u2019t seem to care about improving things. And his political instincts are in the binhttps://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/03/sunaks-5m-santa-monica-flat-offers-sun-sea-and-a-pet-spa\u00a0\u2026— Lovers \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Lovers \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1649006267
If Sunak's actually planning to fly to a \u00a35m penthouse Santa Monicao apartment after the Spring Statement he's just given then his political instincts are legendarily bad.\n\nIt is an unfortunate time to be an ultra-rich chancellor. Why make it worse?https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/03/sunaks-5m-santa-monica-flat-offers-sun-sea-and-a-pet-spa\u00a0\u2026— James Ball (@James Ball) 1648998814
Rishi Sunak, like many others, will not be turning on the heating in his London flat this weekend.\nBecause he\u2019ll be in his California penthouse flat insteadhttps://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/03/sunaks-5m-santa-monica-flat-offers-sun-sea-and-a-pet-spa\u00a0\u2026— alex hern (@alex hern) 1648999290
Can this be the same bloke I saw at the Sainsbury\u2019s filling station the other day filling up that little hatchback?https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/03/sunaks-5m-santa-monica-flat-offers-sun-sea-and-a-pet-spa\u00a0\u2026— Tim Walker (@Tim Walker) 1648988773
Do you remember during a crisis a few short years ago, politicians wouldn\u2019t dare go on holiday?\n\nNot Richie Rishi Sunak \n\nOff to sunny California in one of his many palaces.— MimiJ (@MimiJ) 1648850448
Rishi Sunak is reportedly holidaying in California over Easter. \nThat will go down well with people whose belts are already so tight that when - not if - they have to tighten them yet again, they will be unable to breathe— Sarah Ludford \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Sarah Ludford \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1649012287
They're. Just. Like. Us. #RedWallhttps://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/apr/03/sunaks-5m-santa-monica-flat-offers-sun-sea-and-a-pet-spa\u00a0\u2026— Otto English (@Otto English) 1649012652
Rest assured everyone\u2026\n\nRishi Sunak will be closely monitoring the cost of living crisis from his umpteenth holiday home in California— Marina Purkiss (@Marina Purkiss) 1648905554
Billionaire \u2066@RishiSunak\u2069 and his family off to California tomorrow to enjoy the West Coast sunshine at one of their many luxury homes. \nI know we\u2019ll be wishing him well on the first day of our unaffordable \u00a32000 a year energy billspic.twitter.com/UPw1G9UJZT— John Edwards (@John Edwards) 1648763601
Sunak says: \u201cHaving trouble heating your home? Why not do what I do? Fly to California where it\u2019s always toasty warm - you know it\u2019s common sense.\u201dpic.twitter.com/jDjyvLpWek— Peter Kay (@Peter Kay) 1648972495
I\u2019m the midst of a horrific #CostOfLivingCrisis, our responsible and caring Chancellor sods off to California to his luxury holiday home. @RishiSunak is so devoid of morals it beggars belief. Make your vote count in May people #ToriesOut @OfficialEUAhttps://twitter.com/johnedwards33/status/1509650077937197061\u00a0\u2026— Excluded and Forgotten (@Excluded and Forgotten) 1648840832
